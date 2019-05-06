Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid About Dating and Reveals What She's Looking for in a Relationship

Jennifer Aniston

Alexi Lubomirski

Jennifer Aniston has "zero time" for dating right now, but that doesn't mean she's not open to love.

While there's been much speculation about her personal life following her split from Justin Theroux in late 2017, Aniston is putting all of the romance rumors to rest. In a candid interview with First Ladies co-star Tig Notaro for Harper's Bazaar, published Monday, Aniston dished about dating and what she's really looking for in a partner.

"Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest," Aniston told Notaro. "My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities. I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it's not about seeking it out, you know?"

However, the actress is not shutting the door on love completely.

Jennifer Aniston

Alexi Lubomirski

"When it comes knocking, it's going to be welcomed," Aniston explained. "I'm not like, 'No, I'm done with that. That's never going to happen again.' My time on this planet has been about…It hasn't looked a certain way. It's my way; it's what I've been given this round. But I would say I don't find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of 'No more, that's it, I'm closed.'"

Jennifer Aniston

Alexi Lubomirski

So what is she looking for in a romantic partner?

"A sense of humor. Strong sense of self-worth, confidence, kindness, generosity," Aniston revealed. "Good people surrounding them…"

When asked if she believes in the concept of a soulmate, Aniston shared, "I think we have many soul mates. I don't think there's one and one only. I think we have soul clusters. I've had some of my friends for 35 years. I think we've all made some sort of unconscious agreement. It's like when certain groups of people meet, they form a little soul cluster—a sort of common group of souls who have been put together."

For Aniston's 50th birthday in February, she threw a star-studded birthday bash in Los Angeles, which was attended by her first husband, Brad Pitt.

Talking about her party making headlines, Aniston said, "You pay no mind to the man behind the curtain. You just tune it out. Filter your ears from negativity and assumptions, and try to live in the here and now."

You can pick up a copy of Harper's Bazaar's June/July edition with Aniston on newsstands May 21.

