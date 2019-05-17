Cute Couple Alert! See Nikki Reed & Hubbie Ian Somerhalder's Sweetest Couple Moments as We Celebrate Her 31st Birthday

Happy birthday, Nikki Reed!

Cheers to another year around the sun and ideally a day of celebrating with your true love, and everyone's favorite vampire brother, Ian Somerhalder.

As Reed enjoys her 31st birthday, we as fans are looking back at all of the sweet relationship photos and moments she's had over the years with her dreamy husband.

Yes, we are aware that it's the Twilight star's day, but she loves her hubbie so much that it would be a crime for us not to shine a light on their sweet romance.

Whether it's the fact that the two have both played vampires that fans will always remember them for, or the fact that they enjoy getting off the grid and spending time in nature together, this pair is one of Hollywood's most natural and perfectly matched couples and we forever ship them.