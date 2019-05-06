5 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., May. 6, 2019 11:48 AM
You love your mom, that's not a secret, but how on top of Mother's Day planning are you? It is days away, after all. Have you planned anything special? Or have you gotten her a gift? Well if you're anything like us, you're saving it for the last minute, because that's just how you function best. No judgement here, but just because you're doing the last minute thing doesn't mean you should slack in the gift department.
Your mama bear deserves the best and thanks to these stellar last-minute gifts that's what she'll get!
We can't think of a single mama that wouldn't want this yummy and equally as pretty chocolate-dipped fruit bouquet.
If your mom does it all and deserves a little R&R, a gift card for an in home massage is just what she needs this Mother's Day.
Is your mom an Amazon lover? Upgrade her account with a Prime subscription, which includes free two-day shipping on over 100 million items, access to thousands of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, free Kindle e-books, unlimited photo storage, exclusive access to deals, Twitch and much more.
One gift that never gets old? Fresh flowers (and bonus points for the thematic vase).
No mom can resist yummy snacks and these sweets come in a cute watering can. Perfect for the mama who likes to garden!
SHOP NOW: Lavender Watering Can and Snacks,
$40 $32 at The Popcorn Factory
