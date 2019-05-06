5 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., May. 6, 2019 11:48 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You love your mom, that's not a secret, but how on top of Mother's Day planning are you? It is days away, after all. Have you planned anything special? Or have you gotten her a gift? Well if you're anything like us, you're saving it for the last minute, because that's just how you function best. No judgement here, but just because you're doing the last minute thing doesn't mean you should slack in the gift department.

Your mama bear deserves the best and thanks to these stellar last-minute gifts that's what she'll get! 

We can't think of a single mama that wouldn't want this yummy and equally as pretty chocolate-dipped fruit bouquet

SHOP NOW: Mom's Sweet Retreat,  $50 at Fruit Bouquets

If your mom does it all and deserves a little R&R, a gift card for an in home massage is just what she needs this Mother's Day. 

SHOP NOW: In-Home Massage Gift Card, $109 at Soothe

Is your mom an Amazon lover? Upgrade her account with a Prime subscription, which includes free two-day shipping on over 100 million items, access to thousands of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, free Kindle e-books, unlimited photo storage, exclusive access to deals, Twitch and much more.

SHOP NOW: Amazon Prime Membership, $39 or $119 at Amazon

One gift that never gets old? Fresh flowers (and bonus points for the thematic vase).

SHOP NOW: Mother's Forever Love Bouquet, $55 at 1800Flowers

No mom can resist yummy snacks and these sweets come in a cute watering can. Perfect for the mama who likes to garden! 

SHOP NOW: Lavender Watering Can and Snacks, $40 $32 at The Popcorn Factory

