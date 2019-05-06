The Bachelor's Whitney Bischoff Gives Birth to Her First Child

Bachelor Nation just got a little bit bigger.

Whitney Bischoff has given birth to a baby boy. The season 19 alumna announced the news via Instagram on Monday.

"Happy birthday to Hayes Singleton Angel—the sweetest baby boy!" she captioned the post, revealing the child's name. "He definitely has his mom's Kentucky blood making his debut on Derby Day and his dad's great hair and mild temperament. This Angel was truly heaven sent coming on the anniversary of my mom's passing—no doubt he was hand-delivered."

Bischoff announced her pregnancy back in February.

"Sorry I've been MIA, I've been busy growing a little angel for the past 7 months," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are so excited to welcome our little man in May."

The black and white footage showed the new mom cuddling her bundle of joy while her husband, Ricky Angel, sang "Happy Birthday" in the background.