These Shadowhunters Series Finale Tributes From the Cast Will Make You Emotional

Despite the best efforts of fans, it looks like this is the end of Shadowhunters. The series finale airs Monday, May 6 and series star Katherine McNamara marked the occasion on Twitter with a special tribute.

"1st day⇨last day #HailandFarewell Clarissa Adele Fairchild Morgenstern Fray. Thanks for teaching me to be scrappy, strong, compassionate, courageous, & practically imperfect in every way," she tweeted ahead of the final episode. "It's also 4yrs since I was cast. She'll always be w me. Thank you for loving her as much as I do."