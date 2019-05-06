These Shadowhunters Series Finale Tributes From the Cast Will Make You Emotional

Despite the best efforts of fans, it looks like this is the end of Shadowhunters. The series finale airs Monday, May 6 and series star Katherine McNamara marked the occasion on Twitter with a special tribute.

"1st day⇨last day #HailandFarewell Clarissa Adele Fairchild Morgenstern Fray. Thanks for teaching me to be scrappy, strong, compassionate, courageous, & practically imperfect in every way," she tweeted ahead of the final episode. "It's also 4yrs since I was cast. She'll always be w me. Thank you for loving her as much as I do."

Photos

This Is Why Your Favorite TV Shows Are Ending

See the tweet and photos below.

McNamara also posted a throwback video to the first season.

McNamara's costar, Alberto Rosende, Simon Lewis on the show, also took to Twitter to reflect.

"I can't believe today is the day. Many feelings are coming up but mostly pride. I am proud to have been your Simon. I'm proud of journey we have all taken together. I'm proud of the growth we all experienced with the show. I can't wait to watch with you!! #ShadowhuntersLegacy," he tweeted.

Matthew Daddario, Alec on the Freeform series, shared, "Tonight, the series finale of #Shadowhunters will make you feel some kind of way. I'm excited. You're excited. Maybe nervous. Probably terrified. So grab a friend or stranger and join our #ShadowhuntersChat for the 2.5 hour long #ShadowhuntersFinale on @FreeformTV!"

In the series finale, Clary hatches a plan to bring the Shadowhunters and Downworlders together while Alec struggles with a way to help Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.).

Shadowhunters airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on Freeform.

