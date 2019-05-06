Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Stars Congratulate Her on Giving Birth

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 6, 2019 10:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Meghan Markle is a mom!

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed her first child, a boy, with Prince Harry on Monday.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the Palace stated. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

The Palace also revealed the Duke of Sussex was there for the birth and that other members of the royal family have been notified of the happy news.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news," the Palace stated, adding that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also "overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild."

The news came shortly after the Palace announced the duchess had gone into labor. Many suspected the royal was past her due date, and fans had a feeling the royal baby was on the way after Harry postponed a trip to Amsterdam. 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

The royal also received a few congratulatory messages from her former Suits co-stars.

"Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces," Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross, tweeted on Monday. "Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first-hand seven months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn't be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure."

Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen, also shared a sweet note for the royal couple.

"Hearts are leaping for a beautiful, wondrous and healthy baby boy!" she tweeted. "Sending much love and wishes for every blessing across the pond today and every day!"

In addition, the official Instagram account for the show shared a note from the "entire Suits family." 

"The entire #Suits family sends their congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the birth of their baby boy!" the USA Network program wrote.

These weren't the only famous faces to congratulate the duo. Michelle Obama also sent her best wishes.

"Congratulations, Meghan and Harry!" the former First Lady wrote. "Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby."

Congratulations to the family of three!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Royal Baby , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Vanderpump Rules

See Why Jax Taylor and James Kennedy Nearly Throw Punches at the Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Britney Spears

A Complete Timeline of the Ongoing Drama Surrounding Britney Spears' Well-Being and Conservatorship

Prince Charles, Prince Louis

The Royal Baby Is Here! Celebrate By Looking Back at Prince Louis' Baby Photos

Friends cast, NBC

The 25 Most Enduring and Quotable Friends Moments

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid About Dating and Reveals What She's Looking for in a Relationship

Dina Manzo

Surprise! Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dina Manzo Is Married

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby Has a Great Cousin in Princess Charlotte: See Her Cutest Photos

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.