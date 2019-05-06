Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie Breaks Down Brienne's Heartbreak

Like you, Gwendoline Christie has been confused about the relationship between her character, Brienne of Tarth, and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in Game of Thrones. Things were finally cleared up in the fourth episode of Game of Thrones season eight.

"I haven't been certain of the relationship between Jaime and Brienne. It hasn't been a love story. It's been this strange relationship between a man and woman that's never been able to find its true form. Brienne has also felt something of an obligation toward Jaime due to losing his hand to save her honor. It's something he chooses to do, but she's sensitive and aware of it. So there is something that seems tangible between them, but she's never had a relationship before and he's only had a relationship with his sister," Christie told EW.