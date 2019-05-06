Here's What We Know About Baby Sussex's Royal Title

The royal baby has arrived!

For those who have not look at their phone alerts yet, the royal family gained it's newest member early Monday morning as Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy, her and Prince Harry's first child.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," a post on the couple's official Instagram account read. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

Prince Harry further told the press, "This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon."