The Royal Baby Is Here! Celebrate By Looking Back at Prince Louis' Baby Photos

by McKenna Aiello & Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 6, 2019 12:30 PM
Prince Louis has a new cousin to look forward to meeting!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn son and Prince William and Kate Middleton's third-born will surely have a lot in common as they grow up together, given their close proximity in age and you know, being a member of the British royal family and all.
The two were born nearly a year apart, with Prince Louis arriving in the early hours of Monday, April 23, 2018. Likewise, Baby Sussex was also born on a Monday morning, just two weeks later.
Prince Harry and Meghan announced their first child's both via social media, with a post that read, "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."
In honor of Baby Sussex's arrival, get reacquainted with Prince Louis by checking out his entire baby album below:
Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
In honor of the royal tot's first birthday in April 2019, the royal family shares a new set of adorable portraits.
Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
Taken in the garden of the royal family's Norfolk home, Kate Middleton captures her son donning a blue sweater decorated with a dog.
Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
There's no denying Louis shares a striking resemblance to his 5-year-old brother, Prince George.
Article continues below
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Prince Louis proudly sits on his mother's lap for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas photo in 2018.
All eyes are on the newest member of the family during Prince Charles' 70th birthday portraits, which were shared with the world in Nov. 2018.
Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP
The Duchess of Cambridge looks lovingly at her son ahead of his official christening ceremony, which took place in July 2018.
Article continues below
Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP
Little Louis wears the famous handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, which was also worn by his older siblings. Prince Harry, Prince William, their father Prince Charles and even Queen Elizabeth II herself wore the original outfit at their own christenings.
The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace
Older sister Princess Charlotte dotes on her new sibling in the first photos of the Prince, which were taken by Kate Middleton and shared a few weeks after his birth.
The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace
The world gets its first good look at the little one, who is fifth in line to the throne.
Article continues below
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Prince Louis is snug as a bug while leaving the Lindo wing, hours after his mum gave birth.
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
On April 23, 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduce their third-born child on the steps of St. Mary's Lindo wing.
Congratulations, again, to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby Has a Great Cousin in Princess Charlotte: See Her Cutest Photos
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?