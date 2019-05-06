Meghan Markle's Royal Style: A Comprehensive Guide to the Duchess of Sussex's Fashion

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their first child together! A baby boy, born on Monday, May 6.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," a statement on the royal couple's Instagram account said Monday. "Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz."

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives," the statement continued. "More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

In celebration of the couple's exciting news, we're taking a look back at Meghan's royal style.