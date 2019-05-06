Meghan Markle's Royal Style: A Comprehensive Guide to the Duchess of Sussex's Fashion

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 6, 2019 1:30 PM

Meghan Markle, Pregnant, International Women's Day

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their first child together! A baby boy, born on Monday, May 6.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," a statement on the royal couple's Instagram account said Monday. "Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz."

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives," the statement continued. "More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

In celebration of the couple's exciting news, we're taking a look back at Meghan's royal style.

Photos

A Comprehensive Guide to Meghan Markle's Royal Style

It's been just about a year since the couple tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, during which Meghan donned a beautiful Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy dress. Since that time, we've seen the Duchess of Sussex wear stunning designs by Roland Mouret and Oscar de la Renta, just to name a few.

Before starting her maternity leave, Meghan made a few final royal appearances in gorgeous ensembles. 

At a Commonwealth Day youth event in March, the Duchess of Sussex wore an emerald ensemble by Erdem. Later that same day, Meghan changed her outfit into a design by Victoria Beckham.

Now, as Meghan enters a new chapter of her life with her husband and newborn baby, we're honoring her with a look back at her style journey!

Take a look at the gallery above to see a comprehensive guide to Meghan's royal style!

