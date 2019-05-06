Gina Rodriguez Marries Longtime Love Joe LoCicero

And just like that, she's married!

Gina Rodriguez married her longtime love Joe LoCicero in a romantic ceremony over the weekend.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, writing: "Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her."

She then thanked everyone who helped pull together the very special event and ended the beautiful wedding video with the following sweet note to her new husband.

"May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever."