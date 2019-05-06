Baby Sussex Has Hollywood Roots: Inside Meghan Markle's Steep Road to Fame Before She Became Royal

Meghan Markle was hardly the first commoner, or even the first American, to marry into Britain's royal family.

Members of the sprawling clan have been settling down with people devoid of titles and not of noble birth for years. Even future queen Kate Middleton, now formally Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was merely the daughter of self-made millionaires when Prince Williammet her at university. Of that generation alone, Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, married a rugby player. Princess Eugeniejust tied the knot with a tequila brand ambassador. And 82 years ago, King Edward VIII abdicated his throne so he could marry twice-divorced Wallis Simpson of Pennsylvania.

But these royals had not gone Hollywood yet.

Not that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would have ever described herself as "Hollywood," despite having been gainfully employed as an actress up until she got serious with Prince Harry, and having actually grown up in La La Land itself.

What the brand-new mom is, at heart, is a California girl.