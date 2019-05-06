Prince Harry Speaks Out After Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Baby Boy

It's a boy!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy arrived on Monday morning, May 6.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," a statement on the royal couple's Instagram said Monday. "Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz."

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives," the statement continued. "More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."