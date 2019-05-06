Looks Like Somebody Left a Starbucks Cup in a Game of Thrones Scene

Move over, Downton Abbey water bottle, there's a new gaffe gripping the internet: the Game of Thrones Starbucks cup.

In the fourth episode of Game of Thrones season eight, "The Last of the Starks," the gathered forces at Winterfell celebrate their victory over the Night King, as they have every right to. During the drunken celebration, Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) sang the praises of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his ability to unite forces, ride dragons and come back to life after being murdered by his own men. You know, normal stuff.