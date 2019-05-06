Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Prince Harry

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 6, 2019 6:43 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially have new titles: dad and mom!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child together on Monday, the couple's official Instagram account announced. They are brand new parents to a baby boy.
"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the post read. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."
Addressing the press himself on Monday, the Duke of Sussex said, "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy." The new father added he is "so incredibly proud of my wife" and they are still thinking about names. "This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon," Harry said, happiness radiating from his face.
According to royal communications, the little one, who is seventh in line to the throne, arrived at 5:26 a.m. Royal family members including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Williamand Kate Middleton have been informed and are said to be "delighted" with the news. Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, is said to be "overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild" and is with the couple at Frogmore Cottage.
The announcement of the baby's birth came shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed Markle had gone into labor early Monday with Harry by her side.
The little one's arrival comes seven months after the palace confirmed the former American actress was pregnant with her first child in October 2018.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."
While the timing of the baby's arrival was publicly kept vague, the mother-to-be herself clued fans in along the way, revealing during a mid-January walkabout that she was six months pregnant at the time and due around the end of April/early May.
Naturally, royal enthusiasts have waited with bated breath for the baby's arrival ever since, counting down the days, speculating on the birthdate and theorizing about the newborn's sex and name.
Ahead of the youngster's arrival, the first-time mom sparked headlines when she returned to the United States in February for a star-studded baby shower in New York City. Famous attendees like Amal Clooney, Gayle King and the Duchess of Sussex's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, were spotted arriving to the Mark Hotel in the Big Apple, where the highly anticipated gathering took place.
Well into her pregnancy, the star did not slow down as she flew to Morocco for a brief tour with Prince Harry just days later. By mid-March, however, the duchess stepped out for what seemed to be her final public engagement before giving birth: the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey along with other members of the royal family. Earlier in the day, she and Harry visited Canada House in London for an event with Canadians living in the U.K.
However, according to the Press Association, Markle was reportedly still working behind the scenes, including a meeting with the Royal National Theater's artist director and executive director at Kensington Palace. In January, Markle was announced as a patron of the theater. Then, just days after the service, she and Harry made a surprise visit to the New Zealand House in London, where they signed a book of condolence for the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.
"Our deepest condolences... We are with you," the couple wrote before signing their names near the Maori word "arohanui," meaning "much love."
The pair popped up again in early April as they were spotted leaving Ilapothecary on Kensington's Church Street, suggesting they were focused on wellness ahead of their baby's arrival. Days later, it was revealed the couple had moved into their renovated new home, Frogmore Cottage.
Now, ahead of the their first wedding anniversary, the two are officially parents, fulfilling a dream the duchess expressed years ago.
"I can't wait to start a family," she told Best Health in 2016, shortly before meeting her future husband. "But in due time."
Well, that time has officially arrived. Congratulations to the new mom and dad!
