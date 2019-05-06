Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Prince Harry

Addressing the press himself on Monday, the Duke of Sussex said, "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy." The new father added he is "so incredibly proud of my wife" and they are still thinking about names. "This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon," Harry said, happiness radiating from his face.

According to royal communications, the little one, who is seventh in line to the throne, arrived at 5:26 a.m. Royal family members including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Williamand Kate Middleton have been informed and are said to be "delighted" with the news. Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, is said to be "overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild" and is with the couple at Frogmore Cottage.

The announcement of the baby's birth came shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed Markle had gone into labor early Monday with Harry by her side.