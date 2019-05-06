Shemar Moore Pays Tribute to Kristoff St. John at 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards

Shemar Moore paid tribute to his late Young and the Restless co-star Kristoff St. John on Sunday at the 2019 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

After taking the stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., the 49-year-old actor decided to "go off-script for a second" to "do something that's very important to me and very important to a lot of us."

"This year, we had to say goodbye to a good man, a great man, a special individual—Mr. Kristoff St. John," he said. "I want to thank CBS, and I want to thank The Young and the Restless, and I want to thank the cast of The Young and the Restless for honoring him the right way."

Moore then referenced a recent tribute the series aired in which it honored St. John and said goodbye to his character Neil Winters. Moore said the gesture was "beautifully done" and that "Kristoff is proud of all of us." He also looked back on his late co-star's career.

"Kristoff was in the game 28 years. He wasn't just in the game; he changed the game," Moore said. "He opened the door for so many of us—myself and a lot of you out there whether you know it or not."