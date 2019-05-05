Daytime Emmy Awards 2019: The Complete List of Winners

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
WINNER: Jay Baruchel, as Hiccup Dragons: Race to the Edge
Bob Bergen, as Porky Pig Wabbit - A Looney Tunes Production
Chris Diamantopoulos, as Mickey Mouse Disney Mickey Mouse
Mark Hamill, as Old Jir, Caz Kulipari: Dream Walker
Marieve Herington, as Tilly Green Big City Greens
Ruth Negga, as Mother Angela's Christmas
Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program
Eric Bauza, as Fozzie Bear, Bunsen Honeydew, Mr. Statler Muppet Babies
Steve Buscemi, as Saloso Elena of Avalor
Devan Cohen, as Daniel Tiger Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Ben Diskin, as Gonzo, Rizzo Muppet Babies
Olivia Manning, as Dazzle Butterbean's Café
Outstanding Culinary Host
Giada De Laurentiis Giada Entertains
Molly Yeh Girl Meets Farm
Pati Jinich Pati's Mexican Table
Catherine Fulvio A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School
WINNER: Valerie Bertinelli Valerie's Home Cooking
Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program
Guillermo Arduino, Anchor Encuentro
Elizabeth Hernandez Curiel, Correspondent El Gordo y la Flaca
Raul De Molina, Co-Host El Gordo y la Flaca
Gabriela Natale, Host SuperLatina with Gaby Natale
Alejandra Oraa, Co-Host Destinos
Outstanding Game Show Host
John Michael Higgins America Says
WINNER: Alex Trebek Jeopardy!
Wayne Brady Let's Make a Deal
Pat Sajak Wheel of Fortune
Chris Harrison Who Wants To Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children's or Special Class Program
Monique Coleman Gimme Mo
Mo Rocca The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
Jeff Corwin Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
Samantha Brown Samantha Brown's Places To Love
Rob Strasberg, Treger Strasberg Welcome Home
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Dr. Mehmet Oz The Dr. Oz Show
Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey Steve
Rachael Ray Rachael Ray
WINNER: Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda