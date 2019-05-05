Game of Thrones: Hookups and Showdowns

Now that was...not exactly what we were waiting for, but it was eventful.

Some stuff has finally happened in the fourth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones, including a long-awaited hookup, a few important conversations, a meeting of a couple armies, and the beginning of a showdown with one devastating end.

First of all, the good news: we didn't think Brienne would survive the battle after that heartwarming moment when Jaime knighted her, but it turned out that she had to survive so that Jaime could knight her with a different sword if you know what we're saying (we're so so sorry). Basically, after Tyrion deduced that Brienne was a virgin during a drunken game, Jaime later showed up at her room with some wine and started finding reasons to remove items of clothing.

Soon, Brienne was taking off her own shirt, and they were hooking up just like they have in so many fanfics before.