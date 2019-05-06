The Pics of Kris Jenner Sketching a Nude Male Model With Scott Disick on KUWTK Are Priceless and Iconic!

Kris Jenner is a woman of many talents. Recreating the uncovered male form on paper is now officially among them.

"Dre, we're ready for you!" Kris and Scott Disick's art instructor calls out toward the end of this week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians recap video. Those who watched Sunday's new episode in full already know where this is going, but for anyone who didn't: Dre is the chiseled, tattooed model who's meant to be the pair's drawing subject during what turns out to be an especially funny private lesson at The Artful Bachelorette.

Hardly two seconds after entering the room, Dre situates himself at the front of the class and promptly unwinds the cloth wrap tied around his waist without uttering a word. He's a professional, after all.

"Hello," Scott half-whispers from behind his sketchpad—the jaw drop that follows really gives him away—but his fellow pupil is cracking up already.

"We need some alcohol," Kris tells him between giggles.