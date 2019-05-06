Everything You Didn't See at the 2019 Met Gala

The Met Gala is consistently fashion's biggest night of the year. After all, it's called the Super Bowl of fashion for a reason, so one can reasonably expect lots of touchdowns and a few fumbles along the way.

Plus, real life Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchenare staples on the carpet at this specific event.

Global fashion weeks pale in comparison to the show-stopping looks that grace the carpet outside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City every year where celebrities, athletes and other artists strut their best looks related to that year's theme. We'll surely see lots of variations and interpretations on the 2019 Met Gala's theme of "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Some tent dresses perhaps? Trains made of twigs? We can't wait to see what the likes of Lady Gaga and Rihanna do with this one.

Last year's theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" brought some truly unforgettable outfits, including Lena Waithe's pride cape, Katy Perry's gold Versace dress with floor-length angel wings, Frances McDormand's Valentino cape, head piece and jumpsuit and so much more. Rihanna herself has become a Met Gala style icon and the attendee people just can't wait to see.