Smallville Stars Have the Ultimate Cast Reunion: See Them Then and Now

Instagram / Michael Rosenbaum
by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 5, 2019 2:31 PM
Instagram / Michael Rosenbaum
The Smallville trio is back together again!
Tom Welling (Clark Kent), Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) and Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang) reunited at the Fan Expo Dallas 2019 event on Saturday, eight years after the WB-turned-CW Superman origin series ended its 10-season run.
"Thanks Dallas. Your generosity blew us away. @fanexpodallas @tomwelling @mskristinlkreuk #smallville #reunion #lucky #fortunate #blessed #love #dallas," Rosenbaum wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the three with fans.
"Thank you, Dallas!! And thank you Michael for getting me to join you guys," Kreuk wrote alongside the same video.
Welling, 42, and Rosenbaum, 46, are good friends and have gotten together a few times in recent years, but this was the first time in a while that either of them have been spotted with Kreuk, 36, who played both of their characters' love interests.
In March, Welling, Rosenbaum and fellow former co-stars John Glover (Lionel Luthor), 74, and Laura Vandervoort (Supergirl), 34, reunited at the Wizard World Cleveland convention.
See photos of the Smallville stars then and now, and find out what they've been up to in recent years:
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
After the WB-turned-CW series ended its 10-season run in 2011, the actor went on to play Marcus Pierce on the show Lucifer and also appeared in the movies Draft Day and The Choice. He is currently working on the series The Professionals. Welling remains good friends with Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum.
In 2018, Welling got engaged to Jessica Rose Lee and in January 2019, they welcomed their first child, a boy named Thomson.
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
After the show ended its run, he went on to star on star on shows such as Dutch, Impastor and Hunted and do lots of voiceover work for video games. He also appeared in the 2017 film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
In 2017, he began hosting his own weekly podcast Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum from his Los Angeles home, and has had many fellow celebs on. His friend and former co-star Tom Welling appeared on the first episode.
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
After the show ended, she went on to star on the shows Wilfred, The Following and American Odyssey, and stopped acting in 2015.
She then became involved in a central New York network of purported self-help groups, called NXIVM. In 2018, she was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy for allegedly recruiting women into a secret society, in which they were forced to have sex with its leader, self-help guru Keith Raniere, and were branded with his initials.
In 2019, the former Smallville stars pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering acts of state law extortion and forced labor.
Article continues below
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
The actress went on to appear on several episodes of Chuck and the mini series Ben Hur, and also appeared in small films before she landed a leading role in the CW series Beauty and the Beast in 2012. The series aired for four seasons. In 2018, she began playing Joanna Hanley on the new CW series Burden of Truth.
Following co-star Allison Mack's arrest for sex trafficking over her dealings with the controversial NXIVM group, Kreuk revealed that when she was 23, she attended what she thought was a "self-help/personal growth course" in the organization "that helped me handle my previous shyness." She denied helping to recruit members.
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
The actor played Chark Kent and Chloe Sullivan's friend on the show. In 2011, after Smallville ended, Jones was sentenced to a year in federal prison on a charge of conspiracy to possess illegal drugs with the intent to distribute, after he was accused of helping to devise a plan to buy and distribute more than 10,000 Oxycodone pills. He served 10 months behind bars. He then returned to acting, and has appeared in small films over the past few years.
In 2010, the year before Smallville ended, a sex tape starring Jones and then-girlfriend and former Playboy Playmate Karissa Shannon, one of Hugh Hefner's exes, was released. (She and twin Kristina Shannon later became famous for their appearances on the E! reality show The Girls Next Door.)
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
The actor, who rose to fame in the late '70s and '80s series The Dukes of Hazzard, played Clark Kent's dad. He went on to star on Hot in Cleveland, Hero Factory, Mistresses and The Haves and the Have Nots and a slew of small films, and has several movie projects in the works.
The actor has been married twice and has a daughter and two stepchildren with his estranged second wife, Elvira Castle.
Article continues below
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
The actress went on to star on shows such as Halt and Catch Fire and The Punisher.
The actress has been married to Michael McKean since 1999. She has two daughters from a previous marriage.
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
The actor went on to star on shows such as The Blacklist, Agent Carter and The Good Wife and recently appeared in the movie Shazam!
Glover has been in a relationship with partner Adam Kurtzman since the '90s.
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
The actress went on to star on Saving Hope and Supergirl, playing Alura Zor-El.
Durance and husband David Palffy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2015, and another son in 2016. The two join Palffy's son from a previous relationship.
Article continues below
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
The actress went on to appear on shows such as V, Bitten, Ice and most recently, the new Netflix series V-Wars.
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
The actor currently plays the adult Kevin Pearson on NBC's This Is Us. In recent years, he has also appeared on shows like Revenge, Mistresses and The Young and the Restless.
He has been married to Chrishell Hartley since 2017 and has a daughter from a previous marriage.
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
The actress went on to star on shows such as The Playboy Club, The Vampire Diaries, Once Upon a Time, Doubt, and Longmire.
Article continues below
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
The actor went on to play the title character on the short-lived Flash Gordon series and later appeared on Criminal Minds, Rookie Blue, Saving Hope, The Knick, Orphan Black, and recently, Vikings. He also played Jack Hyde in the latter two Fifty Shades films.
Getty Images, Warner Bros.
The actor went on to appear on shows such as Lost Girl, In Plain Sight, Warehouse 13, Cardinal, and Killjoys.
He has been married to Zoe Kate since 2014 and they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2016.
Also at the Fan Expo Dallas convention, there was a Boy Meets World cast reunion and a Lost Boys film cast reunion.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?