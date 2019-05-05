Liam Hemsworth Singing Miley Cyrus' "Party In The U.S.A." Is a Big Mood

Miley Cyrus, it's time to put your hands up because Liam Hemsworth is playing your song "Party In The U.S.A."

The D.J. dropped one of Hemsworth's favorite tunes on Saturday because he began his own a cappella rendition of his wife's 2009 hit song while the couple made their way to their private plane. The Isn't It Romantic star shared videos on his Instagram Story of himself singing (sort of) along to the song and chanting, "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah it's a party in the U.S.A!"

At one point after belting out the catchy chorus, he attempted to get Cyrus to join him in the singalong.

"Hey Miley! Miley Miley!" he said in between "yeah yeahs." The 26-year-old opted not duet with Hemsworth, but instead take videos of him giving his own take on the song.