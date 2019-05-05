Kris Jenner Weighs In Again on Kylie Jenner's "Self-Made" Billionaire Title

Kris Jenner reiterates that Kylie Jenner is indeed a "self-made" billionaire, despite what skeptics say.

In March, Forbes magazine estimated again that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager's youngest daughter and Kylie Cosmetics founder is worth "at least" $900 million, and dubbed the 21-year-old the "youngest self-made billionaire ever." Many voiced skepticism about the title, noting that Kylie was born into a rich and influential family.

"I think she's self-made," Kris said on CBS Sunday Morning. "Listen, my girls, you can say that certain things have been handed to them. But it takes a lot of work to do what they're all doing."

"The money she's made is her own," she continued. "It began with her own savings. She put her own blood, sweat and tears into it. It was her idea. It was amazing what she did, and what she showed the rest of us how to do it."