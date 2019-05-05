JWoww Praises Son Greyson on His Speech Progress as They Celebrate His 3rd Birthday

by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 5, 2019 9:39 AM

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is happy to report that her son Greyson Mathews is speaking better than ever as he celebrates his third birthday, following months of therapy to overcome developmental problems.

Last summer, the 34-year-old Jersey Shore Family Vacation star touched the hearts of fans, notably moms, around the world when she revealed that her and her ex Roger Mathews' second and youngest child was undergoing treatment to overcome a speech delay and said he could not understand a lot of words. In November, she said Greyson had been diagnosed with autism, which can cause communication problems, depending on its severity. A month later, JWoww shared a video of her son talking.

On Sunday, she posted on Instagram images of Greyson from the past three years, and said the boy, nicknamed "Bubby," now knows "countless words."

"When you were first born, you needed to stay in the hospital a few extra days... I got to stay with you and spend Mother's Day by your side," she recalled. "The perfect son from day one, so delicate and sweet. I cant even picture life before you because you and your sister complete me. You slept on my chest until you were a year old because it was the only way I could calm your chronic cough... yet, I needed that more than you needed me because hearing your breath every night calmed me. now I wake up with your arm across my face or your butt on my head. I wouldn't have it any other way."

"Today you turn 3," she wrote. "This past year flew by so fast. I had you start early intervention 2 days after your second birthday. You didn't know your name, you didn't know how to say mommy... as you turn three, you know countless words, call me mommy 10394 times a day and your smile has grown 10x. To my perfect son, happy birthday... I'll continue to hold you every night until my last breath."

JWoww also posted a sweet video of her and daughter Meilani Matthews, 4, wishing Greyson a happy birthday, as he happily plays with the family dog.

