JWoww Praises Son Greyson on His Speech Progress as They Celebrate His 3rd Birthday

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is happy to report that her son Greyson Mathews is speaking better than ever as he celebrates his third birthday, following months of therapy to overcome developmental problems.

Last summer, the 34-year-old Jersey Shore Family Vacation star touched the hearts of fans, notably moms, around the world when she revealed that her and her ex Roger Mathews' second and youngest child was undergoing treatment to overcome a speech delay and said he could not understand a lot of words. In November, she said Greyson had been diagnosed with autism, which can cause communication problems, depending on its severity. A month later, JWoww shared a video of her son talking.

On Sunday, she posted on Instagram images of Greyson from the past three years, and said the boy, nicknamed "Bubby," now knows "countless words."