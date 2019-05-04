Sarah Jessica Parker, Andy Cohen and More Stars Shine at GLAAD Media Awards New York

It was a star-studded night in the Big Apple as celebrities gathered at the New York Hilton Midtown for the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The organization, which honors "media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community," hosts awards shows in both Los Angeles and New York. The L.A. show occurred on March 28 and honored Beyoncé and Jay-Z with the Vanguard Award, where the "Formation" singer gave a heartfelt and tearful speech about her uncle who died of HIV.

Saturday night was New York's turn for GLAAD's annual event. Madonnawas bestowed with the Advocate for Change Award while Andy Cohen received the Vito Russo Award. His longtime friend Sarah Jessica Parker presented Cohen with the honors.

GLAAD's President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis explained in a statement in February why Madonna was the ideal choice for the Advocate for Change Award this year.

"Madonna always has and always will be the LGBTQ community's greatest ally and it is only fitting to honor and celebrate our biggest advocate at GLAAD's biggest event ever," Ellis said.