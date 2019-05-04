Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Make Their Love Even More Permanent as She Tattoos Him

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have made their relationship just a tad more permanent.

No, we're not talking about an engagement ring (yet).

Kylie threw Travis an over-the-top 28th birthday bash that included a new Lamborghini, a cake shaped like a Nike shoe as well as copious amounts of tasty food. The parents of 15-month-old Stormi Webster also got matching tattoos together, but those specific designs have been kept a secret.

On Saturday, the tattoo artist JonBoy (Jonathan Valena), who is beloved by many celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner posted a video on his Instagram page of Kylie giving her "hubby" a tattoo on his upper arm near his shoulder.

He captioned it, "T.S. [heart emoji] K.J." Perhaps that's a hint as to what their tattoos actually say? There isn't much dialogue in the video, except for the Kylie Cosmetics owner squealing at one point. But she keeps her cool and her hand seems steady enough to keep going with the mystery design.

Perhaps we'll get a peek at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday?