Joey Fatone, Michelle Williams and More Stars Attend 2019 Kentucky Derby

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., May. 4, 2019 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Joey Fatone, Kentucky Derby 2019

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

The Kentucky Derby may be nicknamed "the greatest two minutes in sports," but the conversation surrounding the outfits and hats at the annual race lasts way more than that.

The Derby is always home to some of the most over-the-top hats and headpieces that we see all year. It's the time of year when everyone gets out their best pastels and sips on mint juleps while watching the fastest and best horses in the sport go head-to-head for the ultimate accolade.

This year's derby came with a bit of some extra drama attached towards the end. The Kentucky Derby made history this year because for the first time in the race's 145-year history, the first place winner was disqualified.

The horse Maximum Security was initially named as the champion, but the next two finishers lodged a complaint against Maximum Security which ultimately got him disqualified. Country House and his jockey Flavien Prat then became the new winners and defied 65-1 odds.

Read

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 12, Honors Mom at Her 10th Kentucky Derby

While the race itself was full of drama, celebrities played the part too as they wore jaw-dropping hats, dresses and other outfits. Joey Fatone, Michelle Williams, Wilmer Valderrama and a handful of Real Housewives of Atlanta stars all wore their Saturday best to Churchill Downs.

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead also attended the race and honored her late mother by wearing her signature large pink hat.

Take a look at the photos below to see some of the best outfits worn by celebrities at the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

Joey Fatone, Kentucky Derby 2019

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Joey Fatone

Joey Fatone is not feeling blue at this year's Kentucky Derby.

Michelle Williams, Kentucky Derby 2019

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Michelle Williams

The former Destiny's Child member keeps it light in a strapless white dress with a pink and blue hat.

Wilmer Valderrama, Kentucky Derby 2019

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama looks cool in his beige suit with a white patterned shirt.

Article continues below

Jennifer Nettles, Kentucky Derby 2019

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Nettles

The singer goes all out in a purple dress at the Kentucky Derby, where she sang the National Anthem.

Howie Dorough, Leigh Dorough, Kristin Richardson, Kevin Richardson, Kentucky Derby 2019

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Howie Dorough, Leigh Dorough, Kristin Richardson & Kevin Richardson

Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys look larger than life as they pose with their wives at the Kentucky Derby.

Pheadra Parks, Kentucky Derby 2019

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Phaedra Parks

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star goes with a one-shoulder beaded fringe dress to this year's derby.

Article continues below

Cynthia Bailey, Kentucky Derby 2019

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Cynthia Bailey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opts out of a floral pattern and for a leopard-print dress instead.

Natalie Zea, Kentucky Derby 2019

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Natalie Zea

The Justified star pairs her little black polka dot dress with a red hat.

NeNe Leakes, Kentucky Derby 2019

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

NeNe Leakes

More housewives! NeNe looks as bright as the sun in her yellow get-up.

Article continues below

Star Jones, Kentucky Derby 2019

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Star Jones

The former The View co-host walks the red carpet at the 2019 Kentucky Derby in a black and white dress with her dog.

Stephen Amell, Cassandra Jean Amell, Kentucky Derby 2019

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Stephen Amell & Cassandra Jean Amell

The Arrow star's shirt and tie match his wife's rosy headpiece and dress at the Kentucky Derby.

Taylor Dayne, Kentucky Derby 2019

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Dayne

The singer looks glamorous in a navy blue jumpsuit and wide-brimmed hat.

Article continues below

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead, Kentucky Derby 2019

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Dannielynn Birkhead & Larry Birkhead

Dannielynn Birkhead pays homage to her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith, by wearing one of her hats to the Kentucky Derby.

Congratulations to Country House on the stunning upset!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kentucky Derby , Joey Fatone , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Katharine McPhee, Bachelorette Party

Things Got Rowdy During Katharine McPhee's Surprise Bachelorette Party

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Make Their Love Even More Permanent as She Tattoos Him

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian Calls Her Kids "My Life" as Due Date Approaches

Lady Gaga, Madonna

Madonna Says She and Lady Gaga "Were Never Enemies"

Snooki, JWoww, Deena Cortese, Giovanna, Lorenzo, C.J., Meilani, Baby Sprinkle

Jersey Shore the Next Generation! Stars' Kids Unite at Snooki's Baby Sprinkle

Britney Spears, Bikini, Instagram

Britney Spears Does Yoga in a Bikini to Cardi B Song After Leaving Treatment

Danielle Fishel, Pregnant, Ben Savage, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, Boy Meets World, Reunion, Dallas Fan Expo 2019

Boy Meets Danielle Fishel's Baby Bump: Pregnant Actress Reunites With Co-Stars for Hilarious Photo

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.