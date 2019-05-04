Madonna says she and Lady Gaga "were never enemies," following years of a reported feud between them.

The 60-year-old OG Queen of Pop made her comments in a cover interview for British Vogue's June 2019 issue, posted online on Friday and set to hit newsstands and be made available for digital download on May 10.

The two singers' reported bad blood is said to have started after Gaga, 33, released her 2011 single "Born This Way," which drew comparisons to Madonna's 1989 hit "Express Yourself." Over the years, they have often been asked about the issue and about their feelings towards each another. Madonna has repeatedly brushed off the feud rumors and often criticized people's tendency to pit two women, notably famous women, against each other.

"People got very excited about [the thought of Lady Gaga and myself as] enemies, when we never were enemies," Madonna told British Vogue.

This past February, any reported drama between the two appeared to have ended, as the two united after the Oscars.

While Gaga has said she is a fan of Madonna, the latter singer told British Vogue, "There are no living role models for me. Because nobody does what I do. And that's kind of scary. I can look back at women who I think were great and amazing—freedom fighters, like Simone de Beauvoir or Angela Davis—but they didn't have kids."

"Being a single parent of six children, I continue to be creative and be an artist and be politically active, to have a voice, to do all the things that I do," she added. "So I mean, there isn't anybody in my position."

Madonna launched her music career in the early '80s. On Friday, she released her new single "I Rise," an empowering ballad featured on her 14th studio album, Madame X, which drops on June 14.