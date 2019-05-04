Britney Spears Does Yoga in a Bikini to Cardi B Song After Leaving Treatment

by Corinne Heller | Sat., May. 4, 2019 12:34 PM

Britney Spears, Bikini, Instagram

Instagram / Britney Spears

It's Britney, and she's back, bitch!

Britney Spears is slowly getting back into her routine after undergoing treated in a mental health facility, and that means getting her body moving...to Cardi B!

The 37-year-old pop star posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a video of her doing yoga and walking on her hands outside while wearing a bikini, to the tune of the rapper's track "I Like It."

"Yoga on the green," Spears wrote. "I really like it LIKE THAT !!"

The singer, who has for years shared musical dance and workout videos, had taken a social media break for a few weeks amid her treatment. She returned to Instagram in late April, posting a video talking about her wellbeing and a clip of herself lifting dumbbells, writing, "Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me."

Photos

Secrets You Might Not Know About Britney Spears' ...Baby One More Time

E! News learned on April 25, two days after she returned to Instagram, that Spears had checked out of the mental health facility after a month. A source said at the time that she would continue working with her therapists and doctors.

The insider also said Spears has "no plans" to "get back on the stage" and has been "urged to take it easy for a long period of time."

In January, the singer announced she was taking an indefinite work hiatus, putting her Britney: Domination Las Vegas residency on hold. She noted her father and conservator Jamie Spears' health scare. Weeks earlier, he was hospitalized and treated for a ruptured colon.

Another source had told E! News last month Spears decided to enter a treatment facility in order to get some much-needed "me time." Another insider said her treatment "had a lot to do with the stress of her father."

 

