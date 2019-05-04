Britney Spears Does Yoga in a Bikini to Cardi B Song After Leaving Treatment

It's Britney, and she's back, bitch!

Britney Spears is slowly getting back into her routine after undergoing treated in a mental health facility, and that means getting her body moving...to Cardi B!

The 37-year-old pop star posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a video of her doing yoga and walking on her hands outside while wearing a bikini, to the tune of the rapper's track "I Like It."

"Yoga on the green," Spears wrote. "I really like it LIKE THAT !!"

The singer, who has for years shared musical dance and workout videos, had taken a social media break for a few weeks amid her treatment. She returned to Instagram in late April, posting a video talking about her wellbeing and a clip of herself lifting dumbbells, writing, "Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me."