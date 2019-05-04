Boy Meets Danielle Fishel's Baby Bump: Pregnant Actress Reunites With Co-Stars for Hilarious Photo

Danielle Fishel and her future baby boy are bumping it up with the other boys in her life!

The pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child, a son, with husband Jensen Karp in July, reunited with her Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World co-stars at the Dallas Fan Expo on Friday.

"Boy Meets Baby Bump(s)," Rider Strong wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of Fishel cradling her baby bump and him, Ben Savage and Will Friedle imitating her.

"Sure this was funny - but only one of us is taking 25 bathroom breaks a day. #dallasfanexpo," Fishel, who will turn 38 on Sunday, wrote on Instagram, alongside the same pic.