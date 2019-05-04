Brie Larson Sings Another Ariana Grande Song Beautifully: Watch Her Best Cover Performances

She's Brie Larson, Captain Marvel with the voice of an angel.

The actress, who reprises her role in Avengers: Endgame, posted on her Instagram Story on Friday night a video of her wearing a hoodie and singing and playing Ariana Grande's 2014 song "My Everything."

"@arianagrande Stan forever," Larson wrote.

"Thank you @arianagrande for having the most fun songs to sing!!!" she added.

The 29-year-old actress, who had had a short-lived pop music career as a teen in the early '00s, posted the clip a month after she and her Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame co-star Samuel L. Jackson showcased their musical chops on The Late Late Show With James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment, during which they performed a cover of Grande's single "7 Rings."