Ariel Winter, the Little Mermaid! Star Is Unrecognizable With Bold New Hairstyle

Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter is embracing her Disney roots.
The 21-year-old star of Disney-owned ABC's Modern Family and the Disney Channel's Sofia the First recently had her signature black hair dyed copper red, channeling Ariel, the Little Mermaid.
"Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld," she wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside photos of her sporting her new hairstyle and a plunging, short-sleeve, lace-up black top and blue jeans.
Winter had her tresses colored at the Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood.
Her boyfriend Levi Meaden liked her pics. And fellow redhead and former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne also approved.
"Love," she commented.
"OOOOHHH YES...[three fire emojis]" wrote Emma Kenney, another redhead who plays Debbie Gallagher on Showtime's Shameless and Harris Conner on ABC's The Conners.
