Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 12, Returns to Kentucky Derby

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., May. 4, 2019 8:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead, Kentucky Derby Gala, 2019

Twitter / Larry Birkhead

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielyn Birkhead, now age 12, has returned to the Kentucky Derby with her dad.

On Friday, the tween attended the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala that precedes the race with her father and the late star's ex, Larry Birkhead. Dannielynn was all smiles, wearing a sleeveless, yellow Junona dress with a pink floral bodice and a ruffled asymmetrical tulle skirt, paired with hot pink strappy sandals.

"Headed to the 31st annual Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve Gala with Dannielynn, in her awesome dress by Junona. The start to an awesome weekend! #proudpapa #kyderby #KentuckyDerby2019 #BarnstableBrownGala," Larry tweeted, alongside a photo of him and his daughter.

Larry, who often coordinates his Kentucky Derby outfits with the child, wore a navy suit with a hot pink boutonnière.

Photos

Dannielynn: Growing Up in Anna Nicole's Shadow

While they otherwise largely stay out of the spotlight, Dannielynn and her father have attended the Kentucky Derby together every year since 2010.

The annual weekend event holds a special place in their heart; Anna had actually met Larry while she was shooting her E! show at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala in 2003, four years before the model died at age 39

See photos of Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead at the Kentucky Derby over the past nine years.

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead, Kentucky Derby

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

May 4, 2019

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, 12, is all smiles in a yellow floral dress as she poses with her dad Larry Birkhead.

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead, 2018 Kentucky Derby

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

May 5, 2018

The 11-year-old and dad Larry Birkhead are feeling blue, in a good way!

Kentucky Derby, Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

May 6, 2017

Everything's coming up roses for the twosome!

Article continues below

Dannielynn Birkhead

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Down

May 7, 2016

At just 10 years old, Dannielynn is already a red carpet veteran!

Kentucky Derby 2015, Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn Birkhead

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

May 2, 2015

Think pink! Dannielynn and Larry pick coordinating colors for their festive frocks.

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead, Kentucky Derby 2014

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

May 3, 2014

Larry leads the way as Dannielynn smiles for the cameras.

Article continues below

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead, Kentucky Derby

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

May 5, 2012

Flower power! Anna Nicole Smith's mini-me's fascinator is in full bloom.

Kentucky Derby, Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn Birkhead

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

May 4, 2013

Chim chim cheree! The daddy-daughter duo take inspiration from Mary Poppins.

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead, Kentucky Derby 2011

Getty Images

May 7, 2011

Who needs a fascinator when you're this fabulous?

Article continues below

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead, Kentucky Derby 2010

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

May 1, 2010

She's her mother's daughter, all right!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Anna Nicole Smith , Celeb Kids , Death , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Luke Perry

Luke Perry Was Buried in an Eco-Friendly Mushroom Suit, Daughter Reveals

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter, the Little Mermaid! Star Is Unrecognizable With Bold New Hairstyle

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Solange Knowles, 2014 Met Gala After Party

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange Step in an Elevator and the Rest is History: Remembering That Infamous Met Gala Moment 5 Years Later

Beyonce, Jay-Z & Solange's Elevatorgate: 5-Year Anniversary

Lady Gaga, Fashion Evolution

Lady Gaga's Fashion Evolution, From a Meat Dress to $30 Million Diamonds

Donatella Versace, 1999 Met Gala

Look Back at the Biggest Stars of the 1999 Met Gala

E-Comm: Cocktail Prom Dresses

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom & Beyond

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.