Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 12, Returns to Kentucky Derby

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielyn Birkhead, now age 12, has returned to the Kentucky Derby with her dad.
On Friday, the tween attended the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala that precedes the race with her father and the late star's ex, Larry Birkhead. Dannielynn was all smiles, wearing a sleeveless, yellow Junona dress with a pink floral bodice and a ruffled asymmetrical tulle skirt, paired with hot pink strappy sandals.
"Headed to the 31st annual Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve Gala with Dannielynn, in her awesome dress by Junona. The start to an awesome weekend! #proudpapa #kyderby #KentuckyDerby2019 #BarnstableBrownGala," Larry tweeted, alongside a photo of him and his daughter.
Larry, who often coordinates his Kentucky Derby outfits with the child, wore a navy suit with a hot pink flower boutonnière.
While they otherwise largely stay out of the spotlight, Dannielynn and her father have attended the Kentucky Derby together every year since 2010.
The annual weekend event holds a special place in their heart; Anna had actually met Larry while she was shooting her E! show at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala in 2003, four years before the model died at age 39
See photos of Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead at the Kentucky Derby over the past nine years.
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
May 4, 2019
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, 12, is all smiles in a yellow floral dress as she poses with her dad Larry Birkhead.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
May 5, 2018
The 11-year-old and dad Larry Birkhead are feeling blue, in a good way!
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
May 6, 2017
Everything's coming up roses for the twosome!
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Down
May 7, 2016
At just 10 years old, Dannielynn is already a red carpet veteran!
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
May 2, 2015
Think pink! Dannielynn and Larry pick coordinating colors for their festive frocks.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
May 3, 2014
Larry leads the way as Dannielynn smiles for the cameras.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
May 5, 2012
Flower power! Anna Nicole Smith's mini-me's fascinator is in full bloom.
Stephen Lovekin/WireImage
May 4, 2013
Chim chim cheree! The daddy-daughter duo take inspiration from Mary Poppins.
Getty Images
May 7, 2011
Who needs a fascinator when you're this fabulous?
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
May 1, 2010
She's her mother's daughter, all right!
