Why Fans Think Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran Are Collaborating on New Music

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., May. 3, 2019 7:15 PM

Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Fans are a belieber of this Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran theory: many are speculating the two superstars are secretly collaborating on new music.

Earlier this week, both the 25-year-old singer and the "Shape of You" star have posted cryptic (and cheesy) photos of each other.

The "Baby" crooner took to Instagram and shared a picture of him and Sheeran in front of green screens. The two wore colorful tees that kinda sorta complemented each other.

"10," Justin wrote on all of three posts of him and Ed. While the two appeared to take their photos separately, fans quickly Photoshopped them together.

"Photoshop spoon," the 28-year-old singer captioned his version of the photo, which was an altered image of the two posing together. 

Immediately, this sent fans into a frenzy.

"If this is a tease for a colab [sic] Im gonna cry. Literally my two fkn idols," one person wrote. "Finally!!," Rita Ora commented.

Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Not Let "Fear and Anxiety Win"

Furthermore, Scooter Braun (Justin's manager) and Stuart Camp (Ed's manager) shared their own versions of the same green screen images on Twitter. They both wrote "10," which is what the 25-year-old star captioned his photo.

Coincidence? We think not!

If that weren't convincing enough, the two superstars posted the same poll, where they asked fans, "do you want new music?" The choices were: "Yes," "No," and Idc."

Of the poll, one user speculated, "new theory: the song that justin bieber and ed sheeran are releasing is called "idc."" 

In addition to the Photoshop post, Bieber shared a cryptic Instagram image on Friday with a number seven. He captioned the post with the eyes emoji, which we all know means something is up!

This interesting mash-up comes nearly four years after Sheeran and Bieber joined forces on the hit single "Love Yourself." Considering they've collabed before, fans can't help but belieb they're whipping up new tunes. However, the two have yet to comment on their fans' theories.

Similar to Taylor Swift's mysterious countdown and hidden messages on the social media platform, it seems her friends, Sheeran and Bieber are pulling the same move.

Whatever the "Baby" singer and "Shape of You" star are up to, their fans are certainly waiting with a baited breath.

