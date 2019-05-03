Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Enjoy Disneyland Double Date With Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson

Disney delights!

Nikki Bella and her beau Artem Chigvintsev started their weekend festivities early, as they spent their Friday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. The pair enjoyed the theme park with Brie Bella, her husband Daniel Bryan and their daughter, Birdie Joe. In fact, the Disney trip was all for the soon-to-be 2-year-old.

"Celebrating Birdie's Birthday early at Disneyland," Brie captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of the group posing in front of the floral Mickey entrance. A Disney Classic!

Even though it was a family trip, the Total Divas star and her 36-year-old boo shared a sweet moment on the Dumbo ride together, another theme park staple.

"Baby mine, don't you cry. Baby mine, dry your eyes. Rest your head close to my heart. Never to part. Baby of mine." Dumbo," the 35-year-old reality TV personality wrote on Instagram, as she and Artem snapped a selfie on the kids' ride.