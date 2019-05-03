Jersey Shore Stars Reunite With Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino in First Prison Photos

So, here's the situation.

It's been a few months since Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino entered prison and now his fans are getting their first look of the star since he started his sentence. In pictures shared to his Instagram profile, the star is dressed in a grey jumpsuit with a white shirt underneath, while his wife Lauren Sorrentino wears a t-shirt and jeans. Even his Jersey Shore co-stars joined the joyous occasion! Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D joined Lauren for the visit to the correctional facility in New York.

Vinny, Pauly D and Mike all struck a macho man pose with their biceps exposed. Clearly, the MTV star is making the most of his time in prison by working out.

Mike, or someone acting on his behalf, captioned the photo: "Tough Times Don't Last, Tough People Do."