Everything That's Happened Since Surviving R. Kelly Rocked R. Kelly's World—and What's Next for the Disgraced Star

In the four months since Lifetime aired its damning six-hour docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, a harrowing portrait of the R&B singer's alleged predatory behavior as told by those who claim to have suffered his abuse first hand, the fallout facing R. Kelly has been decisive. It's also been, at times, hard to keep track of.

The series brought to light what amounts to nearly two decades of abusive and controlling behavior said to have been carried out by the singer, behavior that had once been whispered about or ignored or treated like a joke, but might, in this new #MeToo-Time's Up world, finally be taken seriously and given the investigation many thought it deserved.

Now, Lifetime is returning to the series to examine its aftermath in the new special Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact, airing Saturday, May 4. Hosted by journalist Soledad O'Brien, the two-hour special will explore the effect the documentary had on society as a whole, while also detailing the way in which efforts to bring Kelly to justice have progressed. Before you tune in, we thought it might be helpful to have a bit of a refresher on all that's gone down since the series aired.