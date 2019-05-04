Lady Gaga's Fashion Evolution, From a Meat Dress to $30 Million Diamonds

When it comes to style, Lady Gaga knows how to keep us guessing.

In her decade-spanning career, the triple threat has proven herself a fashionista entirely all her own. Just when fans thought they had figured out her aesthetic, she reinvented herself with looks that continue to be inventive and boundary-pushing. Whatever the outfit and occasion, it is always uniquely Mother Monster.

Now, on the heels of her first Academy Award win and praised performance in A Star Is Born, Gaga has devoted Little Monsters wondering what she has up her sleeve next. Well, we know one thing—and that is the Met Gala red carpet.

On the first Monday in May, the star will join fellow A-listers on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art as not only a guest, but also one of this year's esteemed co-chairs.