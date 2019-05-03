The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., May. 3, 2019 2:24 PM
Johnny Galecki is going to be a dad!
The Big Bang Theory actor and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer announced the special baby news on Instagram on Friday, April 3.
"We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," the 44-year-old star shared on social media, alongside a few photos of him with his lady love. "We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families."
He continued, "There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."
Meyer also revealed the exciting news on her Instagram, where she wrote, "So happy to announce that we are having a baby! There couldn't be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy."
Similar to Galecki's statement, Alaina asked for fans to give them "privacy" during this time.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She added, "We are celebrating with close friends and family, and we are happy to share the news with you."
In addition to Johnny's announcement, his fellow co-star Lauren Lapkus commented on his post. "beautiful! congratulations," she wrote.
The news of Meyer's pregnancy comes hours after the 44-year-old actor celebrated The Big Bang Theory's wrap party. Galecki joked on Instagram that he "brought two dates" for the "special occasion." In hindsight, it's easy to see what he meant.
Last year, the cute couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 People's Choice Awards. In September, the two made their relationship Instagram official, despite being together two months prior.
Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!
Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Reveal Their Engagement Party Details: ''Everyone Thought It Was a Surprise Wedding''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?