Princess Eugenie's Birthday Tribute to Jack Brooksbank Is Especially Candid for the Royal Family

Princess Eugenieis wishing a very happy birthday to the prince charming in her life.

Today, Jack Brooksbank is celebrating his 29th birthday and he is getting a very special shout-out from his wife. In honor of the special occasion, Princess Eugenie is sharing a candid photo of the pair that offers a truly rare glimpse into the personal life of the famous couple. The Princess captions the photo: "Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack. You are one of a kind and totally extraordinary. Nine birthdays and counting."

She adds, "to quote you from a few months ago 'you light up my life'."

In the adorable pic, Jack wears a grey knit beanie, while Eugenie sports a pair of trendy black and white sunnies.