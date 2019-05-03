We Can't Stop Smiling Over Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Family Day With Silas

Forget about golfing! We have to focus on these family photos.

Earlier this week, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel headed to the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament near Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri.

And guess what pop culture fans? They brought their son Silas along for a family getaway.

In pictures obtained by E! News, Justin looked like one happy dad as he held onto his son and walked around the golf course.

Silas looked like one cool dude in his sunglasses, pink polo and Nike shoes. As for J.T., he nailed the golf look with Nike shoes, a button-down and baseball cap.