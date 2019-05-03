We Can't Stop Smiling Over Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Family Day With Silas

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Forget about golfing! We have to focus on these family photos.
Earlier this week, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel headed to the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament near Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri.
And guess what pop culture fans? They brought their son Silas along for a family getaway.
In pictures obtained by E! News, Justin looked like one happy dad as he held onto his son and walked around the golf course.
Silas looked like one cool dude in his sunglasses, pink polo and Nike shoes. As for J.T., he nailed the golf look with Nike shoes, a button-down and baseball cap.
Not to be outdone, Jessica looked sporty in her ripped denim shorts and a black top as she held Silas when Justin took a few swings on the course. And yes, they totally cheered on the "Suit & Tie" singer when he participated in the match.
Mark Wahlberg and Kid Rock also enjoyed the sunny sports day as they paired with a PGA tour legend. Justin played alongside Gary Player.
It's a rare public day out for the family who try to keep their personal life private. But after Justin finished up his Man of the Woods tour, perhaps the schedule has cleared up just in time for summer vacations and spring breaks.
Ultimately, this isn't the first must-see family moment with Justin and Jessica. Take a look at some of the cute memories in our gallery below.
Instagram
Disney Magic
When it comes to Halloween night, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017?
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Winning
Who knows if Justin Timberlake actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament. Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride.
Instagram
Halloween Envy
"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016.
Instagram
A Mother's Love
"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin Timberlake shared with his social media followers. We can't help but agree.
Instagram
Costume Winners
"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin Timberlake shared with his Instagram followers from New York City.
Instagram
Look of Love
"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."
Instagram
Boo
The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" Jessica Biel shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Dude's Best Friend
That smile says it all! Justin Timberlake is loving fatherhood with his son Silas.
Now if only we knew if Silas is more into music or golf. We'll just have to wait and see!