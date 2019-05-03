Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Arrested for Domestic Violence

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested early on Thursday after allegedly getting into a violent confrontation with the actress.

A police spokesperson told E! News that Hickerson, 30, was detained at a Los Angeles residence and booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Hickerson was arrested around 2:25 a.m. and spent the night behind bars before posting a $50,000 bond the next afternoon, jail records show. Police did not identify Panettiere or anyone else as the victim.

TMZ quoted sources close to the situation as saying that Hickerson and Panettiere, 29, had gone out drinking in Hollywood on Wednesday night and then returned home, after which they had an argument that turned physical. Police were called and interviewed the couple, then arrested Hickerson. The sources told TMZ that they noticed redness and marks on the Nashville actress' body.