Selma Blair "Cannot Imagine Ever Feeling OK Again" Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle

Throughout her battle with multiple sclerosis, Selma Blair has learned that some days will be better than others. Today, she revealed, is not one of them.

"Here's a truth. I feel sick as all hell," the actress captioned an Instagram of her lying in bed, clutching a stuffed animal. "I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll."

"I am going to get through this. We do," she continued. "This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we take to get better… I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. We get through. #realitycheck."