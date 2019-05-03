Prince Harry Cancels Trip Amid Meghan Markle's Royal Baby Watch

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 3, 2019 8:25 AM

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle await the arrival of their first child, the Duke of Sussex has postponed his trip to Amsterdam.

"Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex's scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Friday.

The royal statement continued, "The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned."

It was just days ago that it was announced that Prince Harry would travel to the Netherlands on May 8 and May 9, adding fuel to the rumors that Meghan had already quietly given birth to the couple's first child.

However, Buckingham Palace confirmed to E! News on Thursday that the "baby hasn't been born yet."

Meghan revealed her due date back in January during a walkabout with Harry in Birkenhead, Merseyside. During the couple's first joint appearance of 2019, Meghan shared that she was six months pregnant and due around the end of April/early May.

#RoyalBabyWatch continues!

