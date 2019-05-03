Texicanas Sneak Peek: Will Being Called "Anal" Send Mayra Spiraling?

Everything's bigger in Texas, even the drama. E! News as your exclusive sneak peek at Texicanas, Bravo's latest reality endeavor, and if you're a Real Housewives fan, these ladies are right up your alley.

In the clip below, the ladies gather at Mayra Farret's Cinco de Mayo celebration. As the drinks flow, so does the gossip. After Mayra proves her Cinco knowledge, Janet drops a little nugget that's going to haunt Mayra: "I'm impressed. I take back what Luz said about you," Janet says.

And what did Luz Ortiz say about Mayra? "You're very photogenic, you're anal, you get on her nerves," Janet says. Not the worst thing that's been said about someone on a reality show, right?