Wow Station 19, Did You and Grey's Anatomy Really Just Do That?

Um, listen. We know how the Grey's Anatomy universe works. We've been here a while.

So when its sister show, Station 19, started its crossover with Grey's by having its chief pass out, right after his secret coworker girlfriend had just proposed to him, we should have known what was coming. But somehow we didn't, and we assumed he'd be fine.

Boy how wrong we were.

Chief Ripley (Brett Tucker) passed out at a flower shop after bailing on saying yes to Vic (Barrett Doss) when she proposed, and he ended up at Grey Sloan Memorial. Maggie (Kelly McCreary) diagnosed him with not only an underlying heart condition, but also with exposure to a chemical.